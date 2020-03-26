<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Borno Command, has deployed 250 personnel to create awareness on coronavirus in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri.

The state Commandant of the corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi said that the campaign by the Disaster Management and Medical units of the command was designed to enlighten the IDPs on preventive measures against COVID-19.

He said that the campaign was in line with the NSCDC Amended Act of 2007 which aimed at mitigating the effects of disaster and promoting safe environment for all citizens of the country.





He explained that the command would also ensure enforcement of government directives on social distancing, use of hand sanitiser and discouraging large gatherings in the camps.

“The command has provided sanitisers and hand washing equipment in IDP camps, schools and motor parks, in compliance with preventive mechanism against coronavirus.

“We also installed tents in major IDP camps within Maiduguri to enforce restrictions imposed by the State Government,’’ he said.

Abdullahi commended the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), for suspending any form of visitation into the camps, noting that the measure would go a long way in protecting the IDPs from becoming vulnerable to the disease.

He urged the people of the state to support government and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to combat the pandemic.