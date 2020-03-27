<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Benue State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced sensitisation campaign in public places on the need to adhere strictly to safety measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing personnel at the state command on Friday, state commandant, Isah Ado, who disclosed this on Friday said 300 personnel of NSCDC have been deployed across Benue State for the sensitization campaign.

He noted that the corps, in line with its mandate of crisis management, would be going to public places such as mosques, churches, beer parlours, motor parks, restaurants, markets to enlighten members of the public on the need to comply with government directives, practice personal hygiene and social distancing in curtailing the spread of the virus.

The NSCDC boss explained further that all zonal commanders as well as all the relevant units have been briefed on how to prevent the transmission of the deadly virus and have now been tasked to take the message to the people.





“Considering the situation globally, Nigeria and Benue in particular, we have to go out and perform our function. But before then, we must be fully aware of the hazards involved in the task.

“We already informed all zonal coordinators on how to prevent transmission. We are aware that the federal and state governments have put policies on ground to curtail and prevent the transmission of the deadly virus and as you can see, we are already complying with social distancing which is one of the major steps to avoid transmission from human to human.

“We will be going to restaurants, motor parks, churches and mosques and other public places to enlighten people on the importance of social distancing, regular hand washing as well as the use of hand sanitizers among other things,” Ado said.