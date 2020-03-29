<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has donated medical equipment meant to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada, the Federal Capital Territory.

The spokesperson of the corporation, Kennie Obateru, said the equipment were handed over to the hospital management by NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari.

They include an oxygen generating plant, one brand new ambulance, six NNPC operational ambulance vehicles, one big ventilator, one small ventilator, patient monitor, hospital beds, bedside cupboards, overtop tables, air conditioners, fully automated 5-part hematology analyzer and semi-automated chemistry analyzer.

Other items were an alert blood culture analyzer, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) device, pro-express Samsung printer, binocular microscope, table top centrifuge and pipettes.

“Government cannot do this alone. Health systems, the world over, are getting overwhelmed. Countries with stronger health systems are struggling to contain the pandemic.

“In light of this, the Oil and Gas Industry is collaborating to strengthen Nigeria’s response to the pandemic.”

Mr Kyari said these efforts, coordinated by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, will support government agencies in providing urgently needed resources both human and materials required to curb this pandemic,” Mr Kyari said.

He said the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Health, had mapped out measures to respond to the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria.





He said, a multi-sectoral team, led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), was at the forefront of effort.

Mr Kyari commended the Minister of Health and the entire ministry, the NCDC, the Public Health Department (PHD) of FCT, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital and the entire medical community in the Country for their efforts in combating the virus.

He said it was obvious that to fight this menace, there must be the collaboration of all to ensure Nigeria defeated this virus.

On his part, the Medical Director of NNPC Medical Services Limited, Mohammed Zango, said the corporation was making the donation to meet the urgent medical needs of the isolation centre in Abuja and to make the centre more effective in delivering on its mandate.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Bissallah Ekele, commended the NNPC for rising up to the occasion by supplying the essential medical equipment to the hospital.

He said the gesture would go a long way in helping the hospital to save lives, adding that the teaching hospital had never received such support in its 26 years history.

He assured the equipment would be judiciously used.

The Director-General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, was represented by the Director of Administration of the agency, Yahaya Abdullahi, who described the donation as the largest intervention so far.

He called on other corporate organisations to emulate the national oil company’s gesture, particularly in this time of crisis.