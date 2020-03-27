<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has donated 17 items to support the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada to combat Coronavirus in the country.

The Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this at the unveiling of the item at the centre in Abuja on Friday.

Kyari said that government alone would not be able to do all, adding that corporate organisations should complement government’s efforts.

“Government alone cannot do this, health systems world over are getting overwhelmed.

“Countries with stronger health systems are struggling to contain the disease. it is obvious that to fight this menace, we all have to collaborate to ensure that Nigeria defeats this virus,” he said.

He said that the oil and gas industry was collaborating to strengthen Nigeria’s response to the pandemic, adding that the effort was cordinated by the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre sylva.

“We will support government agencies in providing urgently needed resources, human and material, required to curb this menace.

“NNPC on its own is providing the following 17 items to support the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching hospital in Gwagwalada,” he said

The item include Oxygen generating plant, Ambulances , 10 Ventilators, patient monitor, Hospital bed, Bedside cupboards, overtop tables and air conditioners.

Others are full automated 5-part Haematology Analyzer, Semi-Automated Chemistry Analyser, UPS, Pro-express Samsung printer, Binocular Microscope, Table top centrifuge and pippettes.





The GMD reiterated that prevention remained the only defense to the pandemic virus currently and urged Nigerians to stick to the basic guide by the health authorities.

“We are all part of history, the year 2020 will go down as a year of the first major pandemic in the modern world.

“We are acting locally as part of the global effort in combating this scourge. Our response today, therefore, will go a long way in determining how well history will judge us,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Prof. Bissallah Ekele, commended the Corporation for its kind gesture.

He said that NNPC was the third group to have donated to the hospital to help in curbing the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

” This is the second or third time we are receiving huge support, we earlier had support from NCDC, FCT Administration and JAMB.

“NNPC donation is a big one and the most significant. I can say that this is prime in all that we have received so far,” he said.

He commended the Corporation and promise to make effective use of the equipment.

Also, the Managing Director of NNPC medical, Dr Mohammed Zango, said that the corporation would continue to be responsible in helping to serve the needs of Nigerians.

He said that the items was tailored to support the needs of the centre and ensure that Nigerians get the best of the services.

He urged the managers of the facilities to make judicious use of the donated items.