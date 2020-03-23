<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr Momoh Kabir, Director General (DG), National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), has advised Nigerians to adhere strictly to official regulations by health authorities to avoid the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

Kabir gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

He said that Covid-19 pandemic posed a serious threat to the tourism sector and urged stakeholders in the sector to take adequate measures to check the spread of the disease.

“The tourism sector is a very sensitive sector, and the Covid-19 is a global pandemic which poses a serious threat to the sector.

“I urge stakeholders in the industry to take all necessary precautionary measures so as not to increase the spread.

“Tourism is a sector that involves having a large number of people at close proximity at a particular time. That should not happen for now.





“While we work, we should also only pray that this situation is put in check as a matter of urgency so that we can get back to normal life,’’ he said.

Kabir said that NIHOTOUR was also taking steps to protect staff and students from the pandemic.

“Our students are presently writing their examination; immediately they finish we would shut down till further notice.

“We commend the Federal Government, and some state governments for the steps they are taking to control the pandemic.

“The economic implication of this pandemic can be scary, but the Federal Government has also taken commendable steps to cushion its negative effect on the economy,’’ he said.

He advised Nigerians to cooperate with the federal government in its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and mitigate its impact on the nation.