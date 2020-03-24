<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is in self-isolation.

Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this on Tuesday.

Akande said his principal is self-isolating in accordance with the “protocols” of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Newsmen report that Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

It was also gathered that the Presidential Task Force on coronavirus led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was on an inspection visit to the Villa on Tuesday.

On whether some staff of the State House tested positive for coronavirus, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed stated during the inspection; “We don’t mention names in carrying out this responsibility. It’s a global practice so you don’t expect us to mention any name to you”.





As of Tuesday evening, there are 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria including Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.