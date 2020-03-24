<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 have just visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The members were led by the Chairman, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The members declined to state their mission.

Mustapha merely told reporters, “We are going to brief the media later.”

However, the floor the members visited houses the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari.

The CoS has been reported to have tested positive to coronavirus, though the State House did not speak on the issue.





A source claimed that the visit might be in connection with the testing equipment donated by Chinese billionaire, Jac Ma, to see if could be installed at the Villa.

Aside from the SGF, other members of the PTF on Covid-19 sighted at the Villa were Minister of Health, Prof Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Mrs Sadiya Umar-Farouk; and the Minister of State Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora.