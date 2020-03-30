The Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has formally announced the inclusion of three new laboratories into the national yellow fever-measles-rubella laboratory network 7

Fourteen more new cases of coronavirus have emerged, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 111, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced Sunday night.

Nine of the new cases are in Lagos, and five in Abuja.

Only one death has been recorded in the entire outbreak so far in Nigeria, NCDC said in a tweet at 9:30pm.

With a total 68 infections confirmed in Lagos, the state remains with the highest burden so far.

Abuja is second highest, with 28 recorded cases.

The announcement by NCDC comes after President Muhammadu Buhari announced an expanded lockdown on Lagos, Abuja and Ogun in efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.


