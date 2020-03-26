The Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has formally announced the inclusion of three new laboratories into the national yellow fever-measles-rubella laboratory network 7

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Total number of confirmed cases in country now 65.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories