Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of coronavirus just as the number of deaths stands at five.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, says: “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.
“As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
“Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths.
“As at 11:15am 5th April, there are 224 confirmed cases, 27 discharged, 5 deaths,” the tweets @NCDCgov reads. #Covid19Nigeria.
Find below the breakdown of cases by states:
Lagos- 115
FCT- 45
Osun- 20
Oyo- 9
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 9
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 6
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]