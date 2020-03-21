The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria – three in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and seven in Lagos State.
This was contained in a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Health on Saturday.
“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 22,” the statement said.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]