Various states across the country are taking measures to checkmate the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading. But some residents are defying the stay-at-home order to prevent being affected by the virus.

Niger begins fumigation

In Niger State, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has approved the fumigation of all major public places as part of proactive measures to protect the public against coronavirus and other diseases.

The general manager of the Niger State Environmental Protection Agency, Malam Habib Abdulkadir, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Minna.

Abdulkadir said the agency had been mandated to carry out the exercise in some major areas to include Bida, Minna, Suleja, Mokwa, Kontagora, New Bussa and other major towns.

Kaduna neighbourhoods defy curfew

In Kaduna State, security agents, on Saturday went round highly congested neighbourhoods in Kaduna city to enforce a 24-hour curfew earlier imposed, which was flouted in some places on Friday.

Though there was high compliance of the curfew in major streets and urban areas of the city, large and highly populated neighbourhoods had flouted the directive by converging in small numbers outside their homes.

Azumi Ibrahim, a resident of Kurmin Mashi said, “Young and stubborn boys broke the vehicle glass of one of the security vehicles, chanting: Ba ma so (We don’t want).”

At Hayin Dan Mani yesterday, there was a security presence which forced residents to remain at home.

Cross River, Gombe order closure of entry points

To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Gombe State Government has directed the closure of all boundaries linking the state with other parts of the country. The directive takes effect from today.





Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who disclosed this during a press briefing, said all movements in or out of the state were suspended from today, including movement of traders to local markets within the state boundaries.

He added that all forms of gathering of more than 50 people, either religious or social, were suspended until further notice.

Also, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has ordered a total closure of all boundary points into the state.

Speaking through the commissioner for health, Dr Betta Edu, the governor said he was implementing the recommendations of the Cross River State COVID-19 ad-hoc task force and monitoring committee.

Delta, Imo order lock-down

The Delta State Government has explained that the lock-down in the state is to protect the lives of citizens against coronavirus and maintain its infection-free status.

The commissioner for information in the state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made this known while briefing newsmen on the outcome of a meeting between the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led Central Committee on Prevention of COVID-19 pandemic in Delta with chairmen of local government councils.

Aniagwu said that as custodians at the grassroots, council chairmen had the responsibility of sensitising local communities on the pandemic and to ensure full compliance of all measures announced by the state government in their domains.

In Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodimma has ordered a complete lock-down of the state, effective from yesterday, as part of further measures to prevent coronavirus from entering the state.

The governor also banned all public gatherings involving churches, mosques, marriages and burials.

In a state broadcast yesterday, the governor also ordered that all markets be closed indefinitely.