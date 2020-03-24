<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate said Tuesday that said no Senator in the 9th Senate has tested positive of Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic as been speculated in some sections of the media.

Answering questions from Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kwara Central stressed that it was untrue and unfounded that some senators defiled screening at the Airport on arrival from foreign countries.

Oloriegbe said that both the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and security operatives at the airports have confirmed that no lawmaker refused to be subjected to COVID-19 test.

Recall that there was widespread information in some sections of the media in the country that about 10 Senators who recently came back from countries affected by the coronavirus had refused to be tested.

Oloriegbe who described the report as fake and misleading, said that there was no letter addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan by the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhar, Abba Kyari that some lawmakers had refused to get tested at the airport.





According to him, the purported letter was the handiwork of mischief makers, just as he said that contrary to reports that some senators who returned from abroad had handshakes with their colleagues.

Oloriegbe said, “Since a week ago, there was no form of handshaking in the Senate. You should not follow fake news on the social media, we saw the letter, it is fake.

“No senator has refused any test,and since last last week, there was no handshaking in Senate.

“The criteria for testing is that if you have symptoms or have contact, you will be tested, that is why the Senate want the Federal Government to expand the testing criteria but as at yesterday, the NCDC has acquired more new testing kits.

“The critical issued to us is about Nigerians, not about senators alone.

”I can tell you that no senator has tested positive to coronavirus and none has also refused to be tested as being speculated.”

He said the senate at its closed session had urged the Federal Government to provide fund to state governments to contain the COVID-19 spread in the country.