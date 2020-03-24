<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Navy, NN, has suspended its 2020 recruitment exercise, due to what it described as a response to national concerns.

To this end, it has deactivated its recruitment portal.

It announced the recruitment exercise on March 10, 2020, instructing interested applicants to apply online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com, beginning from March 11, 2020, to April 21, 2020.

However, it has been compelled to halt the process following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.





A statement made available to Vanguard and signed by the Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun, on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, reads” the Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public and prospective applicants that its 2020 recruitment exercise has been put on hold till further notice in response to national concerns”.

“Consequently, the online registration for the 2020 recruitment has been suspended and the recruitment portal deactivated with immediate effect”.