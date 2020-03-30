<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As part of efforts geared toward containing the scourge of COVID-19 across the country, Governors under the aegis of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) Governors unanimously resolved to ensure seamless movement of essential commodities throughout the country during this period of the lockdown.

The Governors expressed the commitment at the maiden teleconference meeting held by the Forum, which was chaired by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Sunday, March 29, 2020, with the view to deliberate on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

According to a statement signed by NGF Director-General, the Forum underscored the need to increase private sector-led intervention as well as the capacity of States to improve testing and care for COVID-19 cases

During the meeting, Gov. Fayemi briefed State Governors on various State-level coordination with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the private sector through the Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals Association led by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), as well as the MTN Foundation and the Donor Group led by Messrs. Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe.





“The Governors also received an update from the Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire and Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, on the Federal Government’s efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as well as plans to increase the capacity of States to improve testing and care for COVID-19 cases.

“Through the NGF Secretariat, a protocol for the movement of essential services will be developed and shared with all State governments.

“To strengthen private-sector-led support for the COVID-19 pandemic, the NGF Secretariat will serve as the coordination mechanism by tracking the COVID-19 essential needs of all States including equipment for contact tracing/sample collection, diagnosis and treatment. The NGF Secretariat has worked with the National Economic Council Ad-Hoc Committee on COVID-19 to examine the impact of the pandemic on both the Federal and state governments and has recommended a set of actions to manage the crisis.

“Members strongly emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and State Ministries of Health to strengthen preventive measures and the health response to the pandemic.

“Finally, members agreed to hold weekly teleconference meetings to receive regular updates from all States and maintain a coordinated response to the pandemic,” the communiqué read.