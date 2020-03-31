<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Shortly after renowned Nigerian Bishop, Sam Zuga of House of Joy Ministry, founder of both Samzuga Foundation and Samzuga international, offered to treat anyone with coronavirus free of charge and urging Nigerians to refer Coronavirus patients to him, the cleric has come up with a solution to tackle the dreaded virus.

Bishop Sam Zuga is set to unveil his spiritual formula (37²7) to fight against Coronavirus on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The about to be unveiled spiritual formula (37²7) will be used in hospitals, homes and offices for the treatment of not just coronavirus but other diseases as well.

The formula would be used all over the world, irrespective of colour and religion.





According to the respected Man of God, due to plea from different quarters, he has decided to hold a live Facebook program for all those who are afflicted with any kind of ailment, Coronavirus and its likes.

“Tomorrow, I would make declaration for all those afflicted with the virus or any other form of ailment and there shall be different testimonies. Interested people are advised to watch the explanation of the FORMULA (37²7) through Bishop Sam Zuga page on Facebook by 10.am and they will learn how they can use things around them to finish the virus. In times like this, God is always the only help to turn to,” he stated.