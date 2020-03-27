<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As a responsible corporate entity, and in line with the collective resolve to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced that it’s Federal Secretariat, Abuja Business Office has been shut down.

This is just as the test results of one of the bank’s staff who came back from the United Kingdom returned positive and the staff moved to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

A statement signed by the Divisional Head, Brand & Communications, Mr Charles Aigbe, noted that in line with the collective resolve to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, “Fidelity Bank, as a responsible corporate citizen, wishes to join in sharing information with the public as follows; “This process was activated and strictly adhered to by one of our staff members who returned from holidays in the United Kingdom.

Fidelity Bank mandates staff or immediate family member(s) who travel out the country to self-isolate for 2 weeks and obtain medical clearance before returning to work as part of our COVID-19 Preventive and Precautionary Measures. “This process was activated and strictly adhered to by one of our staff members who returned from holidays in the United Kingdom.”

The bank explained that he was in self-isolation and underwent testing in line with the lender’s policy. The test results returned positive at the weekend and we quickly arranged for him to be moved to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), where he is currently being attended to by health officials. It said the bank is in constant touch with him and have been monitoring the situation closely.

The statement read in part: “Our thoughts and prayers are with him. Though the staff has not been at the bank since returning from the UK, he, however, brought some consignments for two other staff which were delivered to them individually. “We have self-isolated the 2 individuals and sent them for necessary testing.





In addition, the office where these 2 individuals work, has been temporarily shut and has been disinfected. Due to the proactive measures taken by the bank, contact tracing within the bank was very swift and conclusive with no customers involved. “We have also shut down our Federal Secretariat, Abuja Business Office and advised all staff/vendors to self-isolate and go for testing in line with our policy on COVID-19, on account of possible exposure of vendor staff.”

Apart from the directive on isolation and testing for staff and family members who have had trips abroad within this period, the bank has in place, several other precautionary measures as advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other health institutions.

They include; “Body temperature screening of staff and visitors before being allowed access to all our premises; Wearing of gloves and facemasks by all our frontline staff; Reduction in the number of staff expected to come to work. 60 per cent of our staff now work remotely from home; reduction of the number of customers allowed at a time into our banking halls to a maximum of 5; encouragement of good personal hygiene and deployment of hand sanitizers at all our office locations; social distancing and abolition of physical meetings and large gatherings and deployment of video conferencing and other devices to allow for remote meetings.

Fidelity Bank according to the statement, places a high premium on health and safety. “We shall continue to do everything within our means to ensure the health and safety of all, including customers, vendors, staff and indeed everyone who comes into our premises,” it stated.