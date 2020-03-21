<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Railway Corporation plans to suspend all passenger services in the country effective Monday, March 23, says the Federal Government.

The suspension is not unconnected to the spread of the novel COVID-19 which increased from 12 to 22 in the country on Saturday.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, made this disclosure on Saturday via his verified Twitter handle.

Newsmen report that FG also announced the closure of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja effective Monday, March 23.



