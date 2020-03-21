<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Disturbed by the rising cases of the deadly coronavirus codenamed Covid-19, Nigerian Government has announced closure of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, effective from Monday, March 23, 2020.

Newsmen report that the government had earlier closed three international airports in Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt to flights as part of the measures to contain further spread of covid-19 which has risen to 22 in Nigeria now.

A statement by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, reads: “Further to our earlier letter on restriction of international flights into Nigeria, we wish to inform you that effective Monday 23rd March at 2300Z to 23rd April at 2300Z, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja will be closed to all International flights.





“Emergency and essential flights are exempted from this restriction.

“This is in addition to the closure of Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DNKN), Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN) and Port-Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO) effective Saturday 21 March at 2300Z.

“Henceforth, all airports in Nigeria are closed to all incoming international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights.

“Domestic flights will continue normal operations at all airports.

“All airlines are required to submit passenger manifest to Port Health Authorities prior to arrival of flights into Nigeria.”