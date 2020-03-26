The Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has formally announced the inclusion of three new laboratories into the national yellow fever-measles-rubella laboratory network 7

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

This was disclosed late on Wednesday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

According to the lead agency in the battle against the scourge in Nigeria, the new cases were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Lagos and Rivers States.

While the FCT and Lagos State have two each, Rivers State has one.


This brings to 51 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

The NCDC revealed that three of the five fresh cases are travellers who just returned to Nigeria, while two are close contacts of one of the confirmed cases the country has.

So as at 11:25pm on March 25, Nigeria had 51 confirmed cases, with two of them successfully treated and discharged and one dead.

