A regional minister in Lombardy, the Italian region most affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, has tested positive for the virus.

Nigeria has further recorded 3 new cases of the coronavirus disease bringing the total number of cases to 25.

The NCDC announced the development on Sunday morning (local time), tweeting that the new cases were recorded in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, adding that the persons “Have a travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days.”


The NCDC had earlier on Saturday announced 10 new cases.

The country has recorded zero deaths and two persons including the first index case have been successfully treated and discharged.

