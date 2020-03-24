Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Tuesday afternoon confirmed two new cases of Covid-19.
This was announced via NCDC official twitter handle @NCDCgov, saying Lagos and Ogun States confirmed a case each bringing the total to 42 in Nigeria.
“2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 is in Lagos State & 1 in Ogun
“One case is a returning traveler. The second case is contact of a previously confirmed case
“As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria – 2 discharged, 1 death
“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see:
Currently:
Lagos – 29
FCT – 7
Ogun – 3
Ekiti – 1
Oyo – 1
Edo – 1
Total: 42 confirmed cases #COVID19Nigeria
