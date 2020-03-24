<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Tuesday afternoon confirmed two new cases of Covid-19.

This was announced via NCDC official twitter handle @NCDCgov, saying Lagos and Ogun States confirmed a case each bringing the total to 42 in Nigeria.

“2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 is in Lagos State & 1 in Ogun

“One case is a returning traveler. The second case is contact of a previously confirmed case





“As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria – 2 discharged, 1 death

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see:

Currently:

Lagos – 29

FCT – 7

Ogun – 3

Ekiti – 1

Oyo – 1

Edo – 1

Total: 42 confirmed cases #COVID19Nigeria