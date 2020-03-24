One of the victims of the fast-spreading coronavirus has reportedly died in Ghana, authorities have confirmed.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Tuesday afternoon confirmed two new cases of Covid-19.

This was announced via NCDC official twitter handle @NCDCgov, saying Lagos and Ogun States confirmed a case each bringing the total to 42 in Nigeria.

“2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. 1 is in Lagos State & 1 in Ogun

“One case is a returning traveler. The second case is contact of a previously confirmed case


“As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria – 2 discharged, 1 death

“For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see:

Currently:

Lagos – 29

FCT – 7

Ogun – 3

Ekiti – 1

Oyo – 1

Edo – 1

Total: 42 confirmed cases #COVID19Nigeria

