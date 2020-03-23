<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The dreaded coronavirus scourge ravaging the world, has claimed one life in Nigeria.

The former Managing Director of Pipeline and Product Marketing Company, PPMC, Suleiman Achimugu, died early Monday morning, reportedly from the dreaded scourge.

Achimugu who died at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, is the first casualty in Nigeria.

The deceased, who had returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom just two weeks ago, according to findings, developed the COVID-19 system last Tuesday.

It was gathered that the deceased family contacted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which later his blood specific upon coming to his personal house for the purpose.

It was when situation degenerated following profuse cough that the family again, reached to the centre to know the state of the blood specimen taken earlier. It was at this point that the NCDC released the result, confirming that it turned out positive.

A family source, said: “As of yesterday afternoon, he was coughing profusely. So they called the NCDC to inquire about his results. It turned out positive. They picked him up and rushed him to Gwagwalada.

“He died at 2am this morning. His family are currently under quarantine in their house. The NCDC will handle the burial.”

An enquiry sent to NCDC for official confirmation was yet to be replied to at the time of sending this report