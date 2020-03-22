The Federal Ministry of Health has announced another case of coronavirus, bringing the number of cases to 4.
One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in FCT, Nigeria
As at 11:00 am on the 22nd of March, there are 27 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Of the 27 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death pic.twitter.com/Taxi37NzjW
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 22, 2020
