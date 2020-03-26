The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.
Total number of confirmed cases in country now 65.
14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos
Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case
As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are
65 confirmed cases
3 discharged
1 death pic.twitter.com/123vN6oNEB
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 26, 2020
