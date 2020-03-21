<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed that Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of the deadly Coronavirus, bringing the total to 22 cases.

Ehanire, on his twitter handle on Saturday said the 10 new cases were recorded in Lagos and Abuja.

“That is a total of 22 cases in Nigeria: Lagos 16, FCT 3, Ekiti 1 and Ogun 2. two have been discharged. All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care,” he said.

According to the Minister, all new cases were Nigerians, nine returning from Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and UK and one close contact of a known case.

He said in FCT, the cases were being treated at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, adding that in Lagos, the cases were being treated at Infectious Disease Hospital.

Ehanire said to contain Coronavirus in Nigeria, residents must strictly observe regular hand washing, non-contact greetings, avoid crowded gatherings, social distance (2 metres), self-isolation if returning from abroad following the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control guidelines.





