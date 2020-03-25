A consignment of medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation, to assist Nigeria in the fight against coronavirus arrived Lagos.

Jack Ma is a billionaire Chinese tech titan and founder of Alibaba.


The supplies arrived aboard an Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) at 3:20 p.m.

They include 20,000 laboratory diagnostic test kits, 100,000 medical masks, and 1,000 protective suits and face shields.

