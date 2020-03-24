<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, temporarily shutdown to stem spread of the coronavirus.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has directed the temporary shutdown of all activities at four national stadia in the country to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr John Joshua-Akanji, Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.





The affected stadia are the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja; Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna; Liberty Stadium, Ibadan; and National Stadium, Surulere-Lagos.

He said the facilities listed would not be available to the public until further notice.

Joshua-Akanji urged the general public to stay calm and safe by practising good personal hygiene and keeping social distance.

The ministry assured that the relevant agencies are working round the clock to eliminate the pandemic in Nigeria.