The organisers of the upcoming 5th Nigeria Energy Forum (NEF) on Sunday said the Forum’s conference had been postponed until Sept. 9 and 10, in the interest of public safety and health.

Mr Adekunle Makinde, the General Co-Chair of NEF 2020 in a statement in Lagos said that the decision was reached after an extensive assessment of the global health and safety situation.

According to him, this is part of the organisers’ commitment to supporting governments and public health professionals in the ongoing efforts at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Makinde, who is also a former National Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), said that the proposed new date of Sept. 9 and 10 would be the subject of continuous review as the health and safety situations evolve.





He said that any relevant information would be communicated to key stakeholders in the coming weeks.

“The 2020 Nigeria Energy Forum is set to advance sustainable development.

“However, it is equally important for all stakeholders to contribute to putting safety first and playing an active role in reducing public health risks.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those directly affected by the novel coronavirus.

“In the interest of safety, the organisers welcome the public health advice on frequent washing of hands with water and soap and use of sanitisers, amongst other precautionary steps as outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he said.