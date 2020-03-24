Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, whose appointment was confirmed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, also reiterated her commitment to giving focal and priority attention to capacity building.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

The Federal Government has directed civil servants between grade level 12 and below to stay and work from home, with effect from Tuesday, March 24, until further notice.

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, made the disclosure in a statement signed by her and made available to the newsmen on Monday.

Yemi-Esan said the decision was parts of measures taken by the government to curtail spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The statement reads in part; “The Federal Government has taken a number of measures to manage the identified cases of COVID-19 and curtail its spread.


“As a further step to check the spread of COVID-19, all non-essential public servants on grade level 12 and below are to stay and work from home with effect from Tuesday, March 24 until further notice.

“All other categories of officers, who will be at work, are strongly advised to follow the measures being put in place by the government to curtail the spread of the pandemic, “ she said.

According to her, officers who have recently visited countries with incident of COVID-19, or have had contact with persons, who recently returned from these countries, are advised to self-isolate at home for two weeks.

Yemi-Esan said that government was concern about the welfare and safety of all public servants just as it was about other Nigerians, hence the need to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures.

