The Federal Government says four stadia in the country will be used as isolation centres in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

It also said all National Youth Service Corp orientation camps in the country would as well be used as isolation centres.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, made this known on Friday via Twitter.

He wrote, “Mr. President has approved for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere, Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna as well as our NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centers as they are needed. We are in touch with relevant authorities.”





As of 12:00 pm on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said there are 65 cases of coronavirus in the country aside a number of suspected cases.