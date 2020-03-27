The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, on has turned the heat on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) saying football in the country is going backward.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

The Federal Government says four stadia in the country will be used as isolation centres in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

It also said all National Youth Service Corp orientation camps in the country would as well be used as isolation centres.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, made this known on Friday via Twitter.

He wrote, “Mr. President has approved for the Ministry of Youth and Sports to open and make available the stadiums in Surulere, Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja and Kaduna as well as our NYSC camps nationwide for use as isolation centers as they are needed. We are in touch with relevant authorities.”


As of 12:00 pm on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said there are 65 cases of coronavirus in the country aside a number of suspected cases.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories