The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in two Lagos, Edo states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo

2 cases are returning travellers from the UK





As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged pic.twitter.com/brTI9PFsYH

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020