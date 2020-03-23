One of the victims of the fast-spreading coronavirus has reportedly died in Ghana, authorities have confirmed.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in two Lagos, Edo states, and the Federal Capital Territory.

