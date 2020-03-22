<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed Sunday morning three new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria making a total number of 25 cases with 2 discharged.

NCDC disclosed that “All 3 cases were reported in Lagos State, & have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days We’re working closely with @LSMOH to identify & follow up with contacts If you‘ve returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days, please stay in self-isolation.

Three new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in #Nigeria As at 06:45am on the 22nd of March, there are 25 confirmed cases of #COVID19 recorded in Nigeria Of the 25 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged, with no death pic.twitter.com/jBRsrrEJqb — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 22, 2020



Meanwhile, the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has confirmed that the state has recorded its first case.

He added that “The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020. Oyo State Public Health Officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case.

“A follow up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

“The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts. The information is given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

“Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team.