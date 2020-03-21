The Federal Government is not contemplating imposition of a travel ban on travellers over the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease in Nigeria – three in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and seven in Lagos State.


This was contained in a statement released by the Federal Ministry of Health on Saturday.

“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 22,” the statement said.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories