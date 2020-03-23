<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Despite measures to avoid deaths and stem the spread of coronavirus, the deadly pandemic has finally killed a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.

Disclosing this via its verified twitter handle, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said, “The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK. He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy. Our thoughts are with his family”.

Newsmen had reported the rise in the number of affected person. Currently the country has a total number of 35 confirmed cases which include the son of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNf5Q61 Currently;

Lagos- 25

FCT- 6

Ogun- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 1

Edo- 1

Total: 36 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020