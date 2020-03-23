Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of the deadly Coronavirus, bringing the total to 22 cases.

Despite measures to avoid deaths and stem the spread of coronavirus, the deadly pandemic has finally killed a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.

Disclosing this via its verified twitter handle, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said, “The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK. He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy. Our thoughts are with his family”.

Newsmen had reported the rise in the number of affected person. Currently the country has a total number of 35 confirmed cases which include the son of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

