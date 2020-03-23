Despite measures to avoid deaths and stem the spread of coronavirus, the deadly pandemic has finally killed a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK.
Disclosing this via its verified twitter handle, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said, “The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK. He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy. Our thoughts are with his family”.
Newsmen had reported the rise in the number of affected person. Currently the country has a total number of 35 confirmed cases which include the son of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNf5Q61
Currently;
Lagos- 25
FCT- 6
Ogun- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 1
Edo- 1
Total: 36 confirmed cases#COVID19Nigeria
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020
