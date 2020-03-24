The Federal Ministry of Health through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has formally announced the inclusion of three new laboratories into the national yellow fever-measles-rubella laboratory network 7

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle @NCDCgov, on Tuesday.

NCDC tweeted, “Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. One is in Lagos State and one in Ogun.


“One case is a returning traveller. The second case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

“As of 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria – two discharged, one death.”

