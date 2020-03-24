The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The NCDC made this known via its Twitter handle @NCDCgov, on Tuesday.
NCDC tweeted, “Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria. One is in Lagos State and one in Ogun.
“One case is a returning traveller. The second case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.
“As of 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria – two discharged, one death.”
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]