Minister of Health, Prof. Osagie Ehanire has disclosed that Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of the deadly Coronavirus, bringing the total to 22 cases.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Nigeria has recorded five new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo

”2 cases are returning travellers from the UK


“As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged,” Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC just tweeted.

This is the breakdown of cases by states in real time:

Lagos – 24 FCT – 6 Ogun – 2 Ekiti – 1 Oyo – 1 Edo – 1

Total: 35 confirmed cases

#COVID19Nigeria

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories