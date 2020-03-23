Nigeria has recorded five new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35.
“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Edo
”2 cases are returning travellers from the UK
“As at 09:45 am on 23rd March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged,” Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC just tweeted.
This is the breakdown of cases by states in real time:
Lagos – 24 FCT – 6 Ogun – 2 Ekiti – 1 Oyo – 1 Edo – 1
Total: 35 confirmed cases
#COVID19Nigeria
