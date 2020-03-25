<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director-General of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Mr. Asishana Okauru, has said he, his wife and his entire household, have proceeded on self-isolation and would be undergoing coronavirus test.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Okauru said the self-isolation is as a result of his exposure to the Governor of Bauchi State, Mr. Bala Mohammed, during the last NGF meeting and the Nigerian Economic Council.

Mohammed had tested positive for coronavirus.

He also said all members of NGF secretariat that were exposed to the governor during the last NGF meeting will be observing self-isolation. He encouraged all those who were invited to the NGF meetings for presentations to also do same.

Okauru said, “I wish to inform the general public that my wife together with my entire household will be proceeding on self-isolation. We are taking this action following my exposure to His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who (had) announced the positive outcome of his test for COVID-19.





“I attended different meetings of the NGF and the Nigerian Economic Council last week, which were also attended by the Bauchi State Governor. Consequently, my wife and I would be undergoing COVID-19 testing this week. All of the organizations to which my wife is affiliated have already begun ‘Work from Home’ in line with earlier Government directive. In fact, through DAGOMO Foundation Nigeria Ltd/GTE, and in her personal capacity, my wife was already in the forefront of raising awareness around COVID-19. She will continue to do same.

“All members of NGF secretariat that were exposed will be observing self-isolation. We encourage all those who were invited to the NGF meetings for presentations to also do same. By our actions, we hope to encourage others who are exposed and not sure of their status to undergo self-isolation and make themselves available for the test, where applicable.

“At the NGF meetings held, all necessary precautions as advised by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control were taken, but we cannot make any assumptions about our status. We will self-isolate and take the stringent measures possible to protect the general public. Coronavirus is real. Please follow all NCDC guidelines for COVID-19 and stay at home unless you provide essential services.”