Nigerian government on Monday said it might use the military and other security operative to enforce social distancing and contact tracing as the country cases spike.





The nation’s information minister Lai Mohammed said this will help stop the spread of the coronovirus.

Nigeria’s has so far confirmed nine cases today and one death. So far, the country has 39 confirmed cases of the virus.