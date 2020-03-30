<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Neymar has refuted claims he has been ignoring social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is currently back in his native Brazil and last week, photos of him playing volleyball with his eight-year-old son and four friends sparked outrage.

People in Brazil have been urged to self-isolate amid the pandemic and media outlets in Spain have accused Neymar of flouting World Health Organisation guidelines on social distancing.

But the 28-year-old has now released a statement via a spokesperson aimed at setting the record straight.

“The photo in question was published on Neymar’s Instagram and show him with other people who are in quarantine with him, people who live and travelled together from Paris to Brazil,” read the statement.

“Neymar offered his home to all of them so they could spend the first 14 days there before meeting up with their respective families.

“The house where the athlete is doing his quarantine is totally isolated and provides peace and serenity so he can continue training and looking after his loved ones at at this time of world pain and confinement.





“There are no visits or business meetings at the house, above all because the residential estate it’s on only permits access to residents.

“The exception in terms of visitors have been been his son, Davi Lucca, who came to the house to stay with his dad.

“David, his mum, his stepdad and his brother were in Paris days earlier to visit him.

“Neymar is staying apart from other members of his family, like his mum, sister and grandmother, for example, because he understands this is a moment that demands an effort for the common good.

“The athlete continues with his daily work to prevent injuries and keep himself in shape with his trainer Ricardo Rosa, as he anxiously awaits the end of this sad moment for humanity and the restart of his professional activity.”

Neymar is currently holed up in his mansion in Rio De Janeiro, which reportedly has its own helipad, gym, paddle tennis court, swimming pool and jetty.