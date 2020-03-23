<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South-Asian country Nepa has closed its border with neighbouring countries, India and China.

According to the Finance Minister, Yubaraj Khatiwada, all cross-border movements will be restricted for seven days from 10 a.m on Monday (or 0415 GMT) until March 29.

The decision to seal its borders for seven days came after the Himalayan nation suspended all international passenger flights in a bid to prevent a possible coronavirus outbreak.





“The supply of essential goods will continue as usual. The lockdown of the borders could be extended further following dialogue with India and China,” Khatiwada said.

Nepal shares borders with China on its Northern side and with India on the other three sides.