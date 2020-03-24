<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has suspended visits to its offices in the nine Niger Delta states, an official said.

The states are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers.

Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, the Acting Managing Director, NDDC, announced this in a statement by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Charles Odili on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

According to Pondei, the measure has been taken to prevent the[spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The measure is part of the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations on social distancing as a means of preventing transmission of Covid-19 pandemic among the workforce.

"To this end, NDDC has suspended visiting days in the commission's workplaces as an interim measure until prevention measures to be enforced is advised,'' he said.





Pondei said the ban on visitors was in line with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) ‘level three’ recommendations.

“Level three is the highest level of prevention measure instituted in the country against any infectious disease of public health importance.

“All relevant Directorates in NDDC will come up with rosters and work out modalities for minimising the number of staff in our offices at every given time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pondei said the commission had stepped up efforts to complete the commission’s multi-billion naira new 13-floor permanent headquarters undergoing construction.

He said that contractor handling the project had assured of the delivery of the project within the agreed deadline.