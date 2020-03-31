<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported four more confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

This was as the Bauchi State Government said a third case has been confirmed in the state.

According to the NCDC on its Twitter handle on Tuesday, three of the cases were in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and one in Lagos State.

According to the leadership agency in the fight against COVID-19, the latest cases brings to 139 the number of confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

However, the figure is devoid of the one case confirmed by the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Baba Tela, who said another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Tela made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the update of the about 100 contacts of the index case tested in Bauchi from March 24 to date.





He said the outcome of the third case, a 55-year-old, was out of the samples submitted by the State to the NCDC during contact tracing.

Speaking on the state’s preparedness against the pandemic, Tela said the State Rapid Respond Committee on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever had inspected an additional isolation centre with 150 bed capacity in Bayara General Hospital.

He said: “The Bauchi State Rapid Respond Committee on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever are in Bayara General Hospital to inspect the facility.

“Intensive efforts on contact tracing and testing of all contacts of index cases is still on.

“It is through the testing we get the negative and positive cases in the state.”

The deputy governor said the cases earlier detected would soon be discharged.

The state Governor, Bala Mohammed, had on March 24 tested positive to COVID-19, making him the index case in the state.