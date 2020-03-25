The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has advised anyone who recently returned from outside Nigeria to observe a mandatory 14-day self-isolation. Also encouraged to self-isolate are those exposed to people who have tested positive to coronavirus.
On Wednesday, two Nigerian governors — Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Godwin Obaseki of Edo — announced they were embarking on self-isolation after it turned out they were exposed to persons infected by the deadly virus.
Also currently self-isolating is the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru, who said he attended two meetings with Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, who eventually tested positive to coronavirus. Mr Okauru’s wife also embarked on self-isolation due to her exposure to her husband.
Below is a guide by the NCDC on how to observe self-isolation.
SELF ISOLATION GUIDE: What to do in 14 Days
Purposely staying at home, away from everybody for a period of 14 days
Do not go closer than two (2) metres (5 feet) to anyone.
Stay in a well-ventilated room alone
Keep away from everyone including family and pets. Do not use commonly shared household items
Ensure you work from home
If you have to work, do so from home during self-isolation
Ensure you have adequate Supplies
Have adequate supply of food, water, toiletries, medication for existing ailment and other necessities
Practice Clean Hygiene regularly
Cover your nose and mouth with tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing
Immediately dispose of used tissue in a covered bin
Wash your hands with soap and water. If not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
Frequently clean & disinfect surfaces
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, furniture, etc using household disinfectants.
Contact NCDC if you feel sick
Telephones: 0800 9700 0010; 08099555577
WhatsApp: 07087110839
Facebook/Twitter: @NCDCgov
Email: [email protected]