The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has advised anyone who recently returned from outside Nigeria to observe a mandatory 14-day self-isolation. Also encouraged to self-isolate are those exposed to people who have tested positive to coronavirus.

On Wednesday, two Nigerian governors — Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Godwin Obaseki of Edo — announced they were embarking on self-isolation after it turned out they were exposed to persons infected by the deadly virus.

Also currently self-isolating is the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru, who said he attended two meetings with Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, who eventually tested positive to coronavirus. Mr Okauru’s wife also embarked on self-isolation due to her exposure to her husband.

Below is a guide by the NCDC on how to observe self-isolation.

SELF ISOLATION GUIDE: What to do in 14 Days

Purposely staying at home, away from everybody for a period of 14 days

Do not go closer than two (2) metres (5 feet) to anyone.





Stay in a well-ventilated room alone

Keep away from everyone including family and pets. Do not use commonly shared household items

Ensure you work from home

If you have to work, do so from home during self-isolation

Ensure you have adequate Supplies

Have adequate supply of food, water, toiletries, medication for existing ailment and other necessities

Practice Clean Hygiene regularly

Cover your nose and mouth with tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing

Immediately dispose of used tissue in a covered bin

Wash your hands with soap and water. If not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Frequently clean & disinfect surfaces

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as door handles, furniture, etc using household disinfectants.

Contact NCDC if you feel sick

Telephones: 0800 9700 0010; 08099555577

WhatsApp: 07087110839

Facebook/Twitter: @NCDCgov

Email: [email protected]