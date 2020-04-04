<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday announced that it made a mistake in the figures of COVID-19 cases published on Friday.

The agency on Friday said 26 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed.

However, on Saturday afternoon, the agency admitted an error and noted that it was 25 cases.

NCDC added that one of the cases was a previously confirmed case and not a new one.

The agency noted that of the 25 new cases, one which was actually from Oyo State was inadvertently referred to as a case from Osun State.

NCDC noted that Oyo now has nine cases while Osun now has 20.

The statement via NCDC verified Twitter handle reads: “On 3rd of April 2020, we reported 26 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. An error has been discovered in this report as follows:

“There were 25 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case.





“Of the 25 new cases reported, one case was inadvertently reported from Osun state. This case was from OYO STATE. The correct breakdown is as follows: Lagos – 11, Osun – 6, FCT – 3, Edo – 3, Ondo – 1, Oyo – 1.

“As at 10:30 pm 3rd April, there are 209 confirmed cases, 25 discharged, four deaths.

For a breakdown of cases by states – Lagos – 109, FCT – 41, Osun – 20, Oyo – 9, Akwa Ibom – 5, Ogun – 4, Edo – 7, Kaduna – 4, Bauchi – 3, Enugu – 2, Ekiti – 2, Rivers 1, Benue – 1, Ondo – 1.

“We regret the error in our announcement of new #COVID19 cases in Nigeria yesterday. The NCDC remains committed to ensuring transparency and accurate reporting of infectious disease cases in Nigeria.”