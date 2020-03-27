<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, said it made an error in the breakdown of the new 14 coronavirus cases announced for the country on Thursday night.

The error was in connection with the second coronavirus case in Bauchi.

The state commissioner for health, Dr Aliyu Muhammad Maigoro confirmed the second case as the friend of Governor Bala Mohammed.





The NCDC has now set the records straight by tweeting: 14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT, 1 IN BAUCHI & 12 in Lagos

“Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers & 2 are close contacts of confirmed cases”