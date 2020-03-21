<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has directed private and public polytechnics as well as Technical Vocational Institute to shut down to avert the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

In a circular dated March 20 and signed by the Executive Secretary of NBTE, Dr Masa’udu Kazaure, the closure is intended to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.





Dr Kazaure recalled that the Federal Government had earlier directed schools to close for a period of one month with effect from Monday, March 23.

The NBTE asked rectors and heads of TVET institute to comply immediately with the government directive.

Most polytechnics in the country are in the middle of semester exams which would be concluded next week.