<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) and the Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the National Tourism Transportation Summit (ITTS) on Monday announced the postponement of the 3rd edition of the summit.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by ITPN and MOC, both saddled with the responsibilities of organising the summit slated for April 27, 2020 and April 28, 2020 in Abuja.

The ITPN National President, Mr Abiodun Odusanwo, stated in the statement that there had been a keen observation of the national and international developments in respect of COVID-19 since the outbreak.





He said the organisers had to postpone the summit due to the huge value placed on human lives and in compliance with government’s rule of social distancing.

He noted that as soon as the relevant orders were relaxed, a new date would be fixed for the summit.

“With all sense of responsibility, our heart goes out to the global tourism and transportation industry that are the most affected in these times.

“This has led to nations being locked down with various travel bans and activated emergency modes.

“ We commiserate with nations that had lost citizens in their hundreds to coronavirus,” he said.