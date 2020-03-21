<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nasarawa State University, Keffi has announced the indefinite postponement of its sixth combined convocation scheduled for March 27 and 28 to guard against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

A statement by the university Registrar, Bala Ahmed II, on Saturday quoted the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Suleiman Bala Mohammed, as making the announcement on behalf of Council and Senate of the institution.

According to the statement, the postponement was in compliance with the directive of the government to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.





It said: “The university regrets the inconveniences caused to the honorary awardees, graduands, their parents, the invited guests, and the general public.

“A new date for the convocation ceremony will be announced in due course.”

Newsmen report that the sixth combined convocation ceremony would feature award of certificates to the 12th, 13th and 14th sets of graduands, convocation lecture as well as inauguration of projects.