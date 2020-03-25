<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of Nacabs Polytechnic, Akwanga, Nasarawa State, has shut the institution in order to curtail the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Mr David Abuluya, the Proprietor of the institution, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Akwanga on Wednesday.

He said that the closure of the school followed a letter he received from the Federal Ministry of Education through the National Board for Technical Education (NTBE).

“I have received my letter from the Federal Ministry of Education through our regulatory body, NBTE, directing us to close our school over COVID-19.





“I closed down my school on Monday, March 23, 2020 after addressing the students and staff respectively.

“ I brought out the letter, read the letter as I have told the students that it is not our wish. It is not our making to close down the school.

“ The closure is to protect and safe the students and staff from the coronavirus.

“I have also briefed my staff on the reason for the closure,” he said.

The proprietor, however, noted that skeletal activities were being rendered by essential staff in the school.